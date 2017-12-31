Luann de Lesseps’ Ex-Husband Says ‘RHONY’ Star is ‘Ruining’ Family Name

Count Alexandre de Lesseps wants his ex-wife, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, to stop using his name, especially after her drunken arrest in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve.

Page Six reports that de Lesseps wants Lianne to stop using his last name. He is “mortified and ashamed” by his former wife’s behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this… He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed,” a source for Page Six reported.

The French-born de Lesseps was married to Luann from 1993 to 2009, but Luann continued to be referred to as Countess de Lesseps. She dropped the title after marrying businessman Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Seven months after the wedding, D’Agostino and Luann were divorced. She reverted to using de Lesseps as her last name, but the count is hoping she will just go back to using her maiden name, Nadeau.

As for D’Agostino, he is reportedly planning an “un-wedding” party. A source close to D’Agostino told PEOPLE that he didn’t find out about the arrest until she saw it on the news. He “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays” and was surprised to learn that she was in Florida.

Luann was arrested in Palm Beach and charged with battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and two counts of threatening a public servant. She later apologized for her behavior, saying it was the first time she visited Palm Beach since her wedding and it “brought up buried emotions.”

She later told PEOPLE that she is “truly embarrassed” and plans to go to rehab. Still, Luann is not expected to lose her role on Bravo’s Real Housewives.

The 52-year-old Luann was reportedly arrested after attacking a Florida police officer. She was found in a hotel room with an unidentified man at a hotel where she wasn’t registered, police said.

A security guard tried to get them to leave, but they refused. The guard called police, and two officers arrived that the scene. They found Luann with friend Julie Olsen, who both “appeared to be highly intoxicated.”

Luann allegedly hit one of the police officers and tried to escape, even after being handcuffed. She repeatedly told the officers, “I’m going to f—–g kill you.”

Photo credit: PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images