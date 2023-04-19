'Real Housewives' Star Details Alleged One-Night Stand With Matt Damon

Teddi Mellencamp is spilling the tea on her alleged one-night stand with Matt Damon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, came clean during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Tuesday after being pushed by her Two Ts in a Pod co-host Tamra Judge to reveal the identity of the A-Lister she says she slept with when she was just 20 years old.

"She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, 'Take that guy's name out,'" the Real Housewives of Orange County star told host Jeff Lewis. "And so now, I tell people, 'If you guys wanna know, just DM and I'll tell you who it is.'" Mellencamp chimed in, "She tells people on the DMs. I'm like, 'Stop telling people!' I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?"

Mellencamp, who married Edwin Arroyave in 2011 and has gone on to welcome four children with him, then went into details about meeting the Air star, saying she was 20 years old when she used a fake ID to get into a club where she allegedly met Damon. "He was probably 30 – 10 years older," the reality TV personality reasoned. "I only slept with him one night. He didn't get my number."

While Mellencamp continued to push back on revealing the identity of her former hookup, she hinted, "He has a very famous best friend as well," before one of Lewis' producers correctly guessed Damon. "You guys! There's so many other MDs out there. There's Matt Dillon," Mellencamp joked. "There's Michael Douglas." Lewis was shocked at the news, telling the Bravo alum, "Wow. Congratulations, Teddi."

Damon has been married to wife Luciana Bozán Barroso since 2005, and the two share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. The Good Will Hunting star is also stepfather to Barroso's 24-year-old daughter Alexia, whom she shares with ex-husband Arbello Barroso. "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub-there were lights everywhere!'" Barroso recalled in a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia. "But he had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff, and so he came and hid behind my bar ... [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, 'Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.'"

Barroso then put Damon to work – as he had bartending skills from a film he had worked on years prior. "And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him," she recalled. "So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"