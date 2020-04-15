‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Fans Heartbroken After Kara Keough Reveals Her Son Died in Childbirth

On Tuesday, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough Bosworth revealed some heartbreaking news about her family. Bosworth, who is the daughter of original RHOC housewife Jeana Keough, told her followers that her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died during childbirth on April 6. Shortly after she revealed the tragic news, fans have flocked to Bosworth’s Instagram in order to send her their condolences.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Bosworth wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo that featured McCoy’s name. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

In response to her heartbreaking tribute to her late son, fans couldn’t help but comment in order to send Bosworth and her family some kind thoughts. Understandably, many were left feeling incredibly emotional over hearing the news of the RHOC alum’s tragic loss.

“Oh my God Kara I am so sorry,” one fan wrote on Bosworth’s Instagram post. “What an unimaginable devastating loss. As a mother I just cannot even phantom the pain you must all be experiencing. I hope you find some peace soon. Love to you all.”

“Reading this brought me to tears,” another fan wrote, which is a sentiment that many can likely agree with. “I can’t imagine what you went/are going through. You and your family are in my thoughts.”

Bosworth didn’t just receive kind words from her fans in regards to this tragic news, she also received a message from a fellow RHOC alum. Jo De La Rosa, who appeared on the first two seasons of RHOC, sent a message Bosworth’s way.

“Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this,” De La Rosa wrote. “I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again.”

Understandably, the news of the passing of Bosworth’s son hit many hard. As one Instagram user even wrote, “I am speechless and beyond words. My heart and prayers are with you guys.”

Many of Bosworth’s fans have been following along with her parenting journey for some time (Bosworth is also a mother to a daughter, Decker). So, they were especially heartbroken to hear this recent news.

“Oh my gosh I’m so sad to hear this…I’ve been following you for a long time and was looking forward to see your growing family. I’m so sorry,” one fan wrote.

“I am so sorry for your momma heart and your family,” another user wrote in response to Bosworth’s moving post. “my prayers and thoughts are with you guys in this difficult time.”

As one fan put it, they didn’t have words to accurately describe how difficult this situation must be, as they commented to write, “I have no words. I am so very sorry, Kara. My deepest condolences.”