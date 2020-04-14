Read 'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough's Heartbreaking Tribute to Son McCoy Who Died in Childbirth

Tragedy struck the family of one Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently. On Tuesday, Kara Keough Bosworth, whose mother Jeana Keough was an original cast member on RHOC, related that her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died during childbirth on April 6. In her Instagram post detailing the tragic news, Bosworth wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her late son that will certainly leave many emotional.

"I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor," Bosworth's message read, before detailing the exact tribute that she wrote in honor of her son. "'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'"

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am," the caption for Bosworth's post initially began. "Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Bosworth previously announced that she was pregnant with her second child back in November. She and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, are also parents to a daughter named Decker, 4. At the time, she wrote a blog post entitled "How do I say this?" in order to tell her fans about the news. In her post, she noted that her daughter was so excited to have a little sibling.

"She has graciously offered to change your diapers and give you baths and she's very excited to find out if 'Jesus picked a baby brother or a baby sister for us,'" Bosworth wrote in a note to McCoy before he was born. "I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It's really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby."