‘RHOC’: Joe Biden Attends Star’s Surprise Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King. The former Bravo star married Cuffe Owens, who is the nephew of President Joe Biden, on Monday. The president and First Lady Jill Biden attended the nuptials, which took place at Owens’ parents’ home in Pennsylvania, per PEOPLE.

The publication noted that the Bidens had been spending time in Delaware over the weekend. Before heading back to the White House, they stopped in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, for a “small, family wedding.” The Bidens reportedly traveled back to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon shortly after the wedding took place. Owens is the son of the president’s sister Valerie Owens and her husband, Jack. King and Owens’ celebration took place only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Sept. 25 when the RHOC alum posted a photo of herself hugging her partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU5w2ZzL1U_/

King and Owens both spoke with Brides magazine about their special day. The former reality said that there were two key factors that went into making their day perfect, explaining that they were, “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family – each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

King and Owens’ nuptials were very much a family affair. To make their day all the more special, the newly married couple told Brides that they will now get to share a wedding anniversary with his parents. Additionally, Owens’ mother and sisters, Missy and Casey, also put their own special touches on the low-key wedding celebration. The newlyweds told the magazine, “[They] handled those duties remarkably. And Valerie’s best friend, Bernadette Buccini, was our secret weapon. Having it planned by and for our family, with our complete and total trust, probably couldn’t reflect more who we are as a couple.”

In addition to opening up about their wedding day, the couple also reflected on their whirlwind romance. King said that they originally met via a dating app and that it wasn’t before long that they were inseparable. She said that after their first phone call, which lasted around five hours, “Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”