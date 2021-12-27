‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, “She has told friends they broke up.”

Page Six reached out to reps for both Owens and King, but they did not hear back by the time of the article’s publication. This news comes a little over two months after the pair tied the knot. The couple wed at Owens’ parents’ house in Pennsylvania on Oct. 11. Owens’ uncle, President Biden, and aunt, First Lady Jill Biden, attended the nuptials. The wedding came only a couple of weeks after King and Owens went public with their relationship by making things Instagram official.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU5w2ZzL1U_/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=82e2faaf-9001-46aa-b7a1-acfbcd3fd357

On Monday, King responded to the split reports on Instagram. She wrote that she is “rattled” and that the situation is “devastating.” King, who shares three young children with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, continued, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Following their big day, the bride and groom both spoke with Brides about how their wedding came together. The former RHOC star said that there were two specific factors that went into making the day perfect, explaining that they were, “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family – each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.” The pair’s wedding was a low-key affair with Owens’ sisters Missy and Casey handling much of the planning.

“[They] handled those duties remarkably. And Valerie’s best friend, Bernadette Buccini, was our secret weapon. Having it planned by and for our family, with our complete and total trust, probably couldn’t reflect more who we are as a couple,” the couple told the outlet. The pair also said that the date of their nuptials was a special one, as they were able to share a wedding anniversary with Owens’ parents. Elsewhere in their interview with the publication, King opened up about how she and Owens first met. She said that they met over a dating app and that they were soon inseparable after talking on the phone for hours. Soon enough, Owens booked a flight to visit King in St. Louis and the RHOC alum added, “Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”