Meghan King and Joe Biden’s Nephew Go Instagram Official

Meghan King is introducing her new boyfriend – and he has a surprising tie to the White House! Saturday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, went Instagram official with new boyfriend, Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, the nephew of President Joe Biden. Owens, the son of Biden’s sister, Valerie Owens, has not been involved with his uncle’s political career in any major way, working instead as an attorney out of Los Angeles.

Introducing her new love on social media, King captioned a shot of her hugging Owens from the side, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man.” King previously was connected romantically to Will Roos earlier this year after splitting with boyfriend Christian Schauf last November “in the most loving and healthy way.”

“This is life, these things happen. So I put on our big girl panties, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of a time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth. And tomorrow the sun will rise again,” she wrote on social media when announcing the breakup. “So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I’m just getting started.”

The Bravo personality finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds earlier this year after announcing their separation in October 2019. The two originally wed in October 2014 and share daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3. The reality personality and former MLB player split following rumors that Edmonds had been having an affair with their former nanny after previously admitting to sending sexual texts and photos to another woman in June.

Edmonds popped the question to girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor in July after the two confirmed their relationship in April 2020. O’Connor announced the engagement in August on Instagram, sharing a photo of her ring with the caption, “Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie.” Edmonds has yet to post about the engagement on his Instagram, which was last updated in June, but in January praised his future bride for showing him “what real love is.”