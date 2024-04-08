'Real Housewives of Orange County': Lauri Peterson's Son Has Died

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson's son, Josh Waring, died on March 31 at the age of 35. The Bravo alum, 63, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the news, writing, "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday."

Peterson wrote that "no one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss" and "every fiber in my body hurts" in a lengthy caption she paired with photos of Waring throughout the years, from his childhood to life as a father with daughter Kennady. The reality personality, who starred in the first four seasons of RHOC, continued that Waring "fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

"Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music," she wrote. "Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!"

She added of his role as a father, "He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."

Peterson also made sure to thank those who "have tried to help Josh along the way."

"I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," she wrote. "I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness."

"Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!" Peterson concluded. "I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom."

Waring's legal troubles have made headlines over the years. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge after being found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine and was sentenced to two years in prison. Waring had previously spent four years in prison for attempted murder after shooting a man outside of a sober living home in 2016.