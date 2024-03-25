Longtime 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Leaving Show

Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac after six seasons. The Bravo star, who joined the cast in Season 3, announced via PEOPLE Monday that she would not be returning for the upcoming ninth season.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the 37-year-old Housewife said." With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

The "Drive Back" singer did tease a possible return in the future, however, saying, "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'" Dillard Bassett ended her goodbye message with a thank you to her fans. "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead – and more importantly, sharing them all with you!" she concluded.

Dillard Bassett's exit form the show comes amid a contentious season of Real Housewives of Potomac, in which she found herself feuding with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. In the trailer for the upcoming reunion, Dillard Bassett can be seen refusing to back down when it comes to what she had said about Bryant throughout the season and calling Dixon a "loser."

Executive producer Andy Cohen had previously revealed on his radio show, SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, that he was looking for reconciliation in the RHOP cast after a difficult season. "The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren't able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won't even acknowledge each other," he said earlier this month, calling "finding a way to move forward" the "directive" of the Potomac reunion this season.

Dillard Bassett also appeared on Season 3 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip during her time on Bravo and dropped her first album, Deep Space, in 2021. The album's single, "Drive Back," was named "song of the year" at the 2023 Bravos.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with all episodes also available to stream on Peacock.