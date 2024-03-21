'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Exits After Contentious Season

After just one season, Annemarie Wiley will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joined the Bravo reality series as a friend of the show for its 13th season, and became only the second Black woman cast in the show's history. Garcelle Beauvais joined the show in Season 10 as the first Black full-time Housewife cast. Wiley says the network opted not to ask her back, and she's not happy about it.

"I'm disappointed is an understatement," the nurse said in a statement shared on Instagram. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."

She continued, "I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played."

Wiley's primary storyline of the season was questioning co-star Sutton Stracke's health issues. She believes she hasn't been portrayed properly, noting in her IG post: "Fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story… Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL."

More than anything, she wanted to showcase Black life in Beverly Hills. "What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily basis," she added. "It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that 'true Black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills."