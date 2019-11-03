‘RHOC’: Lauri Peterson’s Son Josh Waring Attacked by Inmate Wielding Razor Blades

Josh Waring, son of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, was stabbed in a jailhouse fight this month. Footage of the attack was published by TMZ, showing the moment Waring was hit by another inmate on his way back to his cell. Waring is reportedly recovering now.

The harrowing video shows Waring apparently anticipating a fight in an open area of the jail. He waits just behind a door until another inmate runs toward him with a towel in his hand. According to TMZ, the towel was full of razor blades.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two exchanged blows for a while, eventually moving out of frame. However, judging by the view in a mirror, they kept fighting until guards ran in to break it up. Waring dropped to floor in compliance. Altogether, the fight lasted about 90 seconds.

The damage was hard to gauge on the surveillance footage, but TMZ published another footage showing Waring getting treated. He had bloody gashes on his face and chest, and bruises as well. He reportedly got 20 stitches, and had a slash from his eye all the way down to his chin. Waring told guards that he was worried the razors he was cut with might not have been sterile, and that he could have contracted a blood disease from the attack.

Waring’s attorney, Joel Garson, spoke to reporters about the ordeal. He claimed that Waring was staying in the protective custody unit, and was trying to return to his cell after making a phone call at the time of the attack. Standard procedure is reportedly for other inmates to be locked in their cells while those in protective custody make phone calls, so it is unclear how the attacker was allowed to get to him.

Garson speculated that this attack might be retaliation for Waring’s lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He claimed that his civil rights had been violated during his prison stay, and now things are even worse.

The department has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into the attack. Garson told reporters that he may be adding new claims to the federal lawsuit after the attack.

Waring has been behind bars since 2016, and is still awaiting trial for attempted murder. He stands accused of shooting another resident at the sober living facility where he was staying at the time. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Waring’s mother, Peterson, was on The Real Housewives of Orange County from Season 1 to Season 5. She then returned for Season 8 and remains in the public eye to this day, thanks in part to the sensational allegations against her son.