'RHOC' Star's Son Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fentanyl

Josh Waring, son of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly selling drugs. California prosecutors said Waring was found with fentanyl in his possession. Waring has a history of legal troubles and spent four years in jail after allegedly shooting a man in 2016.

Waring was arrested in January and is now facing criminal charges, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. He was charged with felony possession and the sale of fentanyl, and a misdemeanor charge of methamphetamine possession.

Orange County Sheriff's Department sources told TMZ he was arrested after a deputy spotted him in the backseat of a car. The deputy remembered Waring from a previous drug arrest and knew Waring was on parole for an assault. This meant the deputy could perform a random search, which he did, and allegedly found drugs in Waring's lap.

The deputy saw Waring try to bush the drugs onto the car's floorboard. The drugs were tested and identified as fentanyl and meth. Waring was arrested at the scene and taken to jail.

Waring was arrested in 2016 for allegedly shooting a man outside a sober living home. He spent four years behind bars awaiting trial before he reached a plea deal in March 2020, TMZ reported at the time. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault with a firearm, evading a peace officer, two counts of assault, hit-and-run with property damage, and battery. He was sentenced to time served and released on parole.

In October 2019, Waring was attacked by another inmate at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana. The incident was caught on camera, and footage shows the other inmate with knives wrapped in towels. Waring suffered gashes on his chest and face. His attorney told TMZ the attack was "retaliation" for Waring over a federal lawsuit against Orange County and the sheriff's department over his treatment. He was transferred to another prison before he reached the plea deal.

In September 2021, county supervisors agreed to pay Waring a $595,000 settlement in his lawsuit against the county, reports the Daily Pilot. He accused the county of illegally recording his phone calls and deputies of planning an attack on him. He claimed a sheriff's deputy threatened him days before the deputy and another deputy fired off pepper balls in the jail sector housing Waring. According to the lawsuit, Waring was denied medical attention.

Peterson starred on RHOC for its first four seasons, leaving in 2009. Her daughter Ashley Zarin appeared on Watch What Happens Live in April, and she told Andy Cohen she would like to appear on RHOC. "I'm still waiting for the opportunity to be the first legacy Housewife," Zarin said.