'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Charged With DUI After Car Crash

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been charged with a DUI and DWI following a high-speed car crash in Maryland. After the Bravo star, 60, totaled her 2017 Maserati in a single-car crash at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County Police Department charged her with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Huger is required to appear in court on her charges as she also faces allegations of negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property, according to police records obtained by PEOPLE. Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Huger's crash occurred after police described the reality TV personality as driving in an aggressive manner at a high speed. Police told TMZ that the Real Housewife struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before continuing and colliding with a parking sign off the road. It does not appear she was arrested following the crash, and while the car was badly damaged, Huger said she was largely uninjured in a statement to the outlet that attributed the crash to her driving while in an emotional state.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today," she told the outlet. "With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami."

Huger, whose parents both died in 2017, added, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!" She concluded by asking fans to "understate your emotional state" and thanking her "Guardian Angel" mother and her seatbelt for saving her life.