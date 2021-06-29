'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Claims These 2 Co-Stars Tried to Remove Her From Show

✖

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is no stranger to drama on the Bravo series. Apparently, the reality star got into her fair share of drama with longtime cast members Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer when she initially joined the show during Season 12. During an interview with Stylecaster, McSweeney even claimed that Singer and Morgan attempted to get her removed from the show.

McSweeney claimed that things really came to a head between herself, Morgan, and Singer after the cast's trip to Newport, Rhode Island. The reality star said that the trip was an emotional one for her, saying that it left her "broken." The Bravo personality continued to claim that her differences with Singer and Morgan propelled them to call the higher-ups at the network in order to try to get her removed from the show.

“After Rhode Island, I left disheveled and broken. Ramona and Sonja didn’t want me on the show after that trip," McSweeney claimed. "They’re going to get so mad I’m saying this. There were phone calls made to executives saying I’m not a good fit." She added, “I get too crazy when I drink, which is interesting considering how they get. It was rough." While she didn't get along with Morgan or Singer on the trip, she did say that she leaned on another co-star — Dorinda Medley. McSweeney said that Medley, who did not return for Season 13 of RHONY, which is currently airing, supported her the most.

“I remember waking up and calling Dorinda being like, ‘I don’t feel good.’ She’s like, ‘I know that feeling. Don’t worry. It’s going to be fine. You’re going to go to this tea party, and you’re going to make it right.’ She was very maternal in a lot of ways," McSweeney said about her former co-star. Even though she alleged that Singer and Morgan tried to take action to get her removed from RHONY, she did indeed leave her mark on Season 12 of the Bravo series. She left such a mark on Season 12 that she was asked back for Season 13. If you've been following along with this current season, you would know that McSweeney has found herself in the midst of drama with another co-star — Heather Thomson. To see how all of the drama plays out for yourself, you can tune in to RHONY, which airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.