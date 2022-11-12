Ramona Singer Exits 'Real Housewives of New York City'

The cast for the legacy version of The Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. And one person is noticeably absent: Ramona Singer. The OG had been the only star of the original format to remain on the show for its entirety. After a controversial 13th season filled with conversations about microaggressions and race in America at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter Movement, Singer came under fire for alleged racial insensitivity and toxic behavior. There was even an investigation into her allegedly telling another co-star there's a reason that up until that point, there were no Black Housewives on the show. Singer denied the claims, and the investigation was closed. But the damage was done. There was no reunion special either.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen made the call to split the show into two different casts: a legacy cast and one with a younger and more diverse demographic. In her interview with Reality With the King podcast, Singer noted that she wasn't sure if she'd return. At the time, she stated: "So, I don't like all the attention. I really don't like the press," she said. "The press stress me out with all of that stuff that was really, really very hurtful and made me really unhinged. I mean, unhinged." She added: "And I realize now I'm so much more relaxed. All my friends say I'm 50 percent more calmer. I still have that high energy, but I'm not as hard-ass, there's something more gentle. And you know, I'm actually able to date now in a better way." It looks like her wish was granted.

Set to return are Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley. Singer told Page Six: "I do not want to do the show any longer. It's not for me at this time."

As for what she's up to now, she's full-blown into real estate. She also appeared on the first Ultimate Girls Trip mashup on Peacock/Bravo alongside de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice.