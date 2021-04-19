Larsa Pippen Reacts After Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen's Son Dies

✖

NBA legend Scottie Pippen took to social media on Monday to announce the heartbreaking news that his oldest son, Antron Pippen, had died. His son was 33 years old. It's unclear on what exactly his cause of death was, but Pippen took to Twitter to share how proud he was of his son and how talented he was.

Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, also took to social media to share a sweet tribute. "Some truths in lice are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever," she wrote on her Instagram story. "You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always [pray hands] Rip Antron."

(Photo: Instagram/Larsa Pippen)

While Antron was the son of an NBA star, Pippen believes his son would have made a solid name for himself in the NBA had it not been for his chronic asthma. "I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," he started his tribute. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I'm so proud of the man that he became."

Pippen ended by saying, "Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again." According to Marie Claire, Antron was born on December 29, 1987, and was the only child Pippen shared with ex-wife Karen McCollum. Along with playing basketball at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College, Antron also played with the Upstate Heat of the World Basketball Association. He was residing in Atlanta working as a machine technician at a lab.

Larsa and the former Chicago Bulls player share four children together: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen, and Sophia Pippen. The two were married for 20 years before Larsa filed for divorce in 2018. While this came as a surprise to many, there were several who were not taken off guard after the two seemed to have a falling out in 2016. After reconciling, they tried to work at their marriage but ultimately went their separate ways.