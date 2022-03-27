‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Porsha Williams Has Been Living It Up in Cabo

Porsha Williams is living her best life in Cabo San Lucas. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is in Mexico to celebrate her daughter Pilar’s 3rd birthday. Williams has spent lots of time in Cabo within the last year since she began dating and is set to marry Nigerian businessman, Simon Guobadia. Guobadia owns a home there. Williams and Guobadia are there with their blended family. Guobadia has five children from previous marriages.

For part of the occasion, Williams Guobadia, and Pilar, aka PJ, soaked up some sun on a lavish yacht. In an Instagram post on March 24, Williams debuted her ensemble for the day on the water: a white ruched two-piece swimsuit. The bikini was equipped with a halter top with string ties and sultry high-cut bottoms. She paired it off with large gold hoop earrings and a raffia straw sun hat with black accents.

PJ was in style just like her mama. The young toddler donned a sparkly pink tutu dress over a ruffled orange and yellow polka-dot two-piece swimsuit. “Mamma bear & baby bear,” Williams captioned a series of photos.

PJ’s soon-to-be stepfather shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to the little one. “Happy Birthday [PJ] from me, and your brothers and sister,” he wrote. “We love you so so very much. You are very special to every single one of us. You have a very pure spirit about you. Your presence in our lives brings us so much joy daily. I’m enjoying my front row seat to your life, as your parents are, and I look forward to seeing you become a blessing to the rest of the world.”

Williams’ mother, Ms. Diane who made appearances on RHOA and Porsha’s Family Matters, was also there to celebrate. It appears that the yacht party was all for PJ and decked out in decorations with a note that read: “Welcome aboard Pilar.”

The family also celebrated in Cabo with a tea-cup-themed party for Pilar. Several young children were seen at the party. Williams donned a floral dress and Kentucky-Derby-inspired hat for the occasion.