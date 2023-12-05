'Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott to Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas 2023'

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are bringing holiday cheer to the White House! The two HGTV stars will host White House Christmas 2023 for the network on Sunday, Dec. 10, giving viewers an up-close-and-personal look at the transformation of one of America's most iconic landmarks into a breathtaking holiday vision.

During the one-hour special, First Lady Jill Biden will lead the Property Brothers: Forever Home stars on a tour of the historic home, decorated by more than 300 dedicated volunteers from across the country in addition to White House Residence staff. This year's theme for the White House, the "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" of the holidays, "will capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of childhood, encouraging everyone to open their hearts to the joy of the season," according to HGTV.

This year's magical theme is brought to life with an astonishing variety of decorations, including over 142,425 holiday lights; 98 Christmas trees; 33,892 ornaments; 22,000 bells; and many inspirational décor ideas viewers can recreate in their own homes. White House Christmas 2023 will show every aspect of the house's festive displays, including the Gold Star Tree honoring fallen service members; the ground floor corridor filled with letters to Santa ready to be mailed to the North Pole; and the majestic official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room.

The Scotts will also get a preview of the 2023 Gingerbread White House, which has elements inspired by the 200th anniversary of the publication of the classic holiday tale 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. The First Lady is also showcasing a special installation in the Grand Foyer, which features Santa's enchanting red sleigh and his famous reindeer suspended in mid-air.

Drew and Jonathan will also play a hands-on role in the holiday celebrations, helping the carpentry shop and volunteers assemble the Advent calendars that are on display in the East Room. Jonathan will also assist in the decoration of the rooftop tree above the East Entrance.

"After working on this show in some capacity for almost two decades, I can tell you that this year's decorations are some of the most whimsical and magical that I have ever seen," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, in a statement. "Everyone will love watching the White House come to life for the holidays, so it's a wonderful time to bring the whole family together for an extra special viewing experience." HGTV's White House Christmas 2023 premieres Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Past White House Christmas specials are available to stream on Max.