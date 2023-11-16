HGTV Announces New Season of 'Married to Real Estate'

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are back with a brand new season of Married to Real Estate! The married power couple will return with a new 12-episode season of HGTV's hit series on Thursday, Dec. 28, the network announced Thursday.

Helping Atlanta families buy houses with a whole lot of potential and turn them into their very own dream homes, Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, will work with her husband, an expert builder, to "inspire fans and keep it fun" this season, according to HGTV. Running successful property businesses, managing their home and raising three daughters isn't easy, but Sherrod and Jackson have it all under control.

Sherrod, who previously appeared on HGTV's Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, will use her extensive real estate and financial knowledge to find her clients affordable house options in their ideal neighborhoods that can turn into a dream house with the help of her custom design plans. Jackson and his team then step in to maximize their budget and troubleshoot any construction issues to deliver stunning renovations that not only increase the home's value, but also provide a return on investment.

In the new season premiere, Sherrod and Jackson will scout out houses in Roswell for a couple who have an office, playroom and yoga studio space at the top of their "want" list. The couple will then "infuse the clients' newly renovated home with a natural, minimalist style in every room," including a kitchen that shines with sleek flat-panel cabinets and fluted wood accents on its large island.

The HGTV stars will also give fans a look into their own lives this season, sharing memorable family experiences as their pre-teen Kendall takes up the viola while their younger daughter Harper learns to ride a bike, all while they renovate a new office for their booming businesses.

After winning Rock the Block Season 3, Sherrod and Jackson told PopCulture they were inspired to tackle even more ambitious projects than before. "We were like, 'Okay, now we're going to have to go home and step it up. People are going to expect even more from us now," Sherrod said in January ahead of Married to Real Estate's second season. "So even more amazing designs... And just bigger projects. But you know, with bigger projects and bigger budgets comes bigger problems sometimes." Married to Real Estate premieres Thursday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream the same day and time on Max.