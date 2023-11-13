HGTV's 'Home Town' Gets New Season Premiere Date

Get ready for more Home Town renovations! HGTV announced Monday the return of Erin and Ben Napier's Home Town, which premieres new episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 7 following the debut of their brand new Christmas special Home Town Holidays on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The hit HGTV show previously aired the first half of its seventh season but will premiere brand new episodes from Season 7 to kick off the new year. In the new episodes, the renovation expert couple will "bring new life to outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life."

Kicking off the new episodes, fans will follow as Ben recovers from shoulder surgery, enlisting his best friends Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell to help Erin renovate a home for a family "looking to escape the cold Canadian winters." The Laurel newcomers are hoping to not only find a property with room enough for their family of six, but one that has enough space outdoor space for them to enjoy their new southern home.

Before new episodes of Home Town premiere, celebrate the holidays with Ben and Erin with their new HGTV special, Home Town Holidays. During the one-hour program, premiering Sunday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, the couple will revisit past homeowners and "grant their Christmas wishes with special handmade items."

Home Town fans have more to look forward to in the future as well, as the popular show has already been renewed for an additional 20 episodes in Season 8 that will premiere next year. When the eighth season of Home Town was announced by HGTV last month, fans took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm for all the renovations to come, with several calling it the "best show on HGTV."

"Yay! I've watched and rewatched all the seasons. Bring on new episodes; congratulations!" another person commented, as a third wrote, "You bring us such happiness and a wonderful evening watching your show. Love your small town!" Home Town returns with brand new episodes on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream the same day and time on Max. For your annual dose of holiday cheer, Home Town Holidays will premiere Sunday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.