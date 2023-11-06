'Fixer to Fabulous': Dave and Jenny Marrs Talk Renovating Their Own Home in New Season (Exclusive)

Dave and Jenny Marrs are bringing the renovation home in the new season of Fixer to Fabulous! The HGTV husband-and-wife renovation duo are taking on their biggest challenges yet in a new season of their hit series, channeling their respective construction and design skills into one-of-a-kind home transformations not only for their clients but also for themselves. Ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 7 season premiere of Fixer to Fabulous, Dave and Jenny opened up to PopCulture.com about bringing their own home renovation to the screen this year.

The Marrs never intended to film their home renovation, planning it instead for the two-month filming break they expected to have, but a permitting delay with another project forced their hand a bit. "We got to a point where it was like, 'Hey, guys, we have to either lose an episode, or we have to figure something out," Jenny told PopCulture. "And then that's when we told production. We're like, 'Hey, we were planning to renovate our house. We didn't want to tell you guys, because we wanted to do it on our own in private, but here you go!'"

The Marrs are currently "retrofitting" their 100-year-old farmhouse to work for their family of seven now that their children have gotten older. Having their home renovation on a set timeline has been nice, as Jenny joked that "otherwise, it would've probably taken us two years to get done" due to their other project obligations, but it's also been a bit chaotic. "Last night, the kids were taking a shower, we were carving pumpkins, and I was putting on hardware in the living room at 9 at night because we don't have time during the day," Dave admits, adding, "I'm very contractor-ish, [in] that I don't want to pay someone else to do work at my own house. I want to do as much of it as I possibly can. ... It's been a challenge because I just have to let some stuff go, and let people come in, so we can actually get it done."

(Photo: HGTV)

Outside of their own home, Dave and Jenny are busy taking on a wide range of overhauls in Bentonville, Arkansas, renovating a family horse ranch, a house for someone facing deployment, and a family friend's first home, among others during the new season of Fixer to Fabulous. Jenny is also eagerly awaiting the release of her first book, House + Love = Home: Creating Warm, Intentional Spaces for a Beautiful Life, which is set to debut Nov. 14.

"It's just been a labor of love," Jenny told PopCulture of writing her book. House + Love = Home isn't a "standard how-to design book," she explained. "There's a lot of stories of our family, a lot of stories about our own home, and our own journey of life – all woven into this book that hopefully will help inspire people, and encourage people to look at their own home differently."

"Just worry about what you love, and make that happen in your home, because it's your home, nobody else's," the HGTV star continued. "I tell that to clients all the time ... I don't have to live here, you do. So it needs to be your home. It needs to be what you love. That's the message of the book. ...You need to surround yourself with the people and the things that you love." Fixer to Fabulous premieres its new season Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.