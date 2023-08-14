Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Announce Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have announced their engagement. The pair shared the news on Instagram with joint posts that include a photo of them smiling as Deschanel holds up her engagement ring. "Forever starts now," they captioned the post.

The couple has received a multitude of comments from fans and friends, with actress Melanie Lynskey writing, "Aaaaahhhhhhhh so happy for you both!!! This is wonderful! What a beautiful ring too." Someone else quipped, "I'm sure you're *building* a beautiful life together heh pun intended." A third user wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! i was waiting for this day to come!!! so happy for y'all." One last person added, "I think the people are gonna need a closer look at that ring."

Scott and Deschanel first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke. Their famous — Jonathan's twin brother Drew and Zooey's sister Emily — also appeared. The four of them spent some time driving around Los Angeles while singing along to the radio, with a source later telling PEOPLE that there was definitely chemistry. "They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show," the insider said. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."

A separate source added, "They were doing carpool karaoke and they had a really fun day. They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It's still a very new relationship." The second source also offered, "He has a great sense of humor. They have a lot of the same interests. They both love music and movies."

Prior to dating Scott, Deschanel was married twice. In September 2009, Deschanel became engaged to musician Ben Gibbard, lead vocalist for Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service. They split two years later, in 2011. The divorce was finalized in December 2012.

In January 2015, Deschanel got engagement to film producer Jacob Pechenik. They said their I Do's that same June. The pair share two children: a daughter born in July 2015, and a son born in May 2017. In 2019, just before she began dating Scott, Deschanel split from Pechenik. Scott was previously married to flight coordinator, Kelsy Ully. The two wed in 2007 and split in 2010. Years later, he began dating Canadian radio producer Jacinta Kuznetsov. They were together from 2016 until 2018.