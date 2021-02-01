Pregnant 'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Cradles Third Trimester Baby Bump in New Photo

✖

Deena Cortese can't wait to meet baby Cameron! The Jersey Shore star, currently expecting her second son with husband Christopher Buckner, shared Sunday that she officially in her third trimester, cradling her belly for a bumpdate shared to Instagram. "Officially into my 3rd trimester today," she captioned the photo, adding in the hashtags that she was 27 weeks along in her pregnancy journey.

The MTV star had another reason to celebrate this weekend, as her 2-year-old son and husband "finally" got to see little Cam through a private 4D ultrasound they had done Saturday. "Say hi to our baby bear," she captioned the ultrasound photos, sharing how happy she was to be able to share these moments with her family even with coronavirus safety precautions that have prevented Buckner from meeting his son at previous appointments.

Jersey Shore co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was quick to declare CJ and Cam "twins" in the comment section, adding plenty of exclamation points and prayer hands. Added Lauren Sorrentino, "Looking like a mini CJ!" The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is due in May with her second child after announcing the pregnancy in October. "CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!" Cortese wrote on Instagram at the time, revealing just days later that they would be adding another little boy to the family. Despite this being her second pregnancy, her experience has been "super different" than the first, the pregnant star added on Instagram at around 20 weeks.

"With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn't go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I'm in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham," she wrote. Meanwhile, Cameron has been a lot calmer, and Cortese even admitted "some days I'd forget I was even pregnant" early on. "Some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150.. but then it's like he realized and he moves," she continued. "haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!"