‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Congratulates Deena Cortese Following Birth of Baby Boy

Jersey Shore cast member Deena Cortese has given birth to a baby boy, and her friends/co-stars could not be happier for her.

After Cortese broke the news of baby CJ’s arrival on Saturday evening, her Jersey Shore family quickly filed into the comments to congratulate her and her husband, Chris Buckner.

The most overzealous of the bunch for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Snooki, who is currently expecting her third child, left several comments on Cortese’s posts. Snooki also posted a photo of the infant to her own Instagram Story with a note of congratulations.

“HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma! So happy for you both and love you x10,000,000! So excited to have another perfect nephew!” Snooki, 31, wrote. “I cannot get over how perfect he is! A perfect meatball. … Look how perfect my nephew is!”

Deena, 31, replied to Snooki’s kind words by writing, “We love you, Aunt Snooki,” in her own Instagram Story.

Other Jersey Shore cast members were not far behind with their own well wishes for the happy couple and their newborn.

“Congrats Deena and Chris!” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. wrote. “Sooooo perfect! So happy for [you] guys. Can’t wait to meet him.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote, “I’m not crying, you are.”

“He’s beyond perfect,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “I love him already.”

Lesser seen members of the Jersey Shore crew also chimed in, including Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick.

“Omg I love him already, [Deena]. Can’t wait to hold him. Congrats to you and [Chris],” Pivarnick wrote, later adding, “Congrats, [Deena]. He’s beautiful. Can’t wait to meet him.”

Sammi Sweetheart wrote, “He is absolutely perfect. Love you!! xoxo.”

The MTV stars’ extended families also wrote in their kind thoughts. Notably, Lauren Pesce, the wife of The Situation, was among the first to send her love to Cortese and her family.

“He is beautiful D!” Pesce wrote. “Congratulations to you, Chris and your families! We are so excited to meet him. Love you [and] baby CJ!”

Other celebrities also liked and commented on the post, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who wrote, “What a blessing!”

The love is also coming in from fans, with Cortese’s three posts receiving a combined total of 1.3 million likes.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM