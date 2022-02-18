Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Files for Divorce on Valentine’s Day

90 Day Fiancé‘s Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine’s Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.

Custodio and Jessen, 61, first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019 after meeting on a yacht in Croatia. Custodio soon left her modeling career in Europe behind and moved to the U.S. to marry Jessen, who was looking for love after the end of his first marriage. Jessen previously addressed the reason for his split from Custodio in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics,” he captioned a wedding photo. “Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.” He then directly addressed his ex. “The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself.All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me,” he said. “I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return.”

Custodio then took to social media with her own now-deleted post, writing that it was “more than” the pandemic that caused the end of their marriage. “I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to the point I was not living the life I wanted to live,” she wrote. Since their split, the model appears to be living a much happier life as she awaits the birth of her first child.

“I am so excited and happy with the 2 loves of my life, my future husband and our child! I love my little family and I am thankful for having both of you in my life,” she wrote alongside a photo of Obscura on Instagram in January, in part. She added, “We will soon to get married and hopefully our family will only grow from there. We are soulmates and best friends! You are the first partner who I feel that really cares about me! You are so patient with me, and now even more.”