Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Accused of Infidelity

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio was accused of cheating on her estranged husband Michael Jenssen with Sean Naso, the husband of Jenssen’s ex-wife Sarah Naso. Custodio, 25, is now expecting a child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura. Jenssen, 44, and Custodio split in October 2021, after less than two years of marriage. The former couple joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during the 2019-2020 season.

An alleged eyewitness told InTouch Weekly on Jan. 19 that they saw Custodio “making out” with Naso, 39, “in the kitchen” of the home she shared with Jenssen at the Connecticut home Jenssen shared with Sarah, 44, and their two children. The alleged incident happened during a farewell party thrown for Custodio in September 2021. At the time, Custodio was leaving for a European trip before she broke up with Jenssen.

The source also claims that Custodio’s pregnancy announcement was timed to confirm to Jenssen that their relationship was over. She announced the pregnancy in November 2021 “in response” to Jenssen’s pleas on the phone to try therapy to repair their relationship. The next day, Custodio and Obscura “announced their relationship and pregnancy,” the insider said.

However, the source told InTouch that Sarah began wondering who was the father of Custodio’s baby. A second source said Sarah “thought the baby belonged” to Naso due to the alleged affair.

Jenssen “was in shock and devastated” when he heard about Custodio’s alleged affair with Naso, one source told InTouch. “He didn’t want to believe that Juliana would stoop that low and betray his trust,” the source said. Another insider claimed he found out about Custodio’s pregnancy when everyone else did and was left “studded” and “felt dizzy with confusion and disbelief.” He was “physically ill and wept,” the first source said of Jenssen.

Custodio denied the cheating claims and has “confirmation” that Obscura is her child’s father, she told InTouch. “It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she told the site. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

Jenssen and Custodio met during a yacht party in Croatia and fell in love, as detailed on 90 Day Fiance Season 7. He later proposed to Custodio, who is from Brazil, and they married at the end of their season while Custodio tried to get a K-1 visa. They were married for less than two years before their split in October 2021.