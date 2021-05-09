'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Husband Did Keep Promise at Daughter's Wedding Despite Accident

✖

A little over a week ago, Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, got married to Mauricio Scott. According to Taste of Country, Ree's husband and Alex's father, Ladd Drummond, got to take part in the ceremony in a big way despite the fact that he suffered a broken neck in March following a truck accident. During the wedding, Ladd was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, and he removed his neck brace to do so.

Ree explained in a blog post, published on Wednesday, that Ladd got the okay from his doctor to remove his neck brace to walk his daughter down the aisle. The Pioneer Woman star's husband was involved in a truck accident in March alongside his nephew, Caleb Drummond. The surgeon was able to repair one of the fractures in his neck surgically while the other break "has had to heal over time — and Ladd has had to wear a neck brace 24/7 since returning home from the hospital." Ree wrote that her husband has been taking it easy and complying with the doctors' orders amidst his recovery, but he wanted to be able to remove the brace while he walked Alex down the aisle on her wedding day. Ultimately, he did get approval from his neurosurgeon, Dr. Kalani, to remove the neck brace for a brief period of time during the special occasion.

"He and I went to Dr. Kalani the Thursday before the wedding for a CT scan and a checkup, and the doctor said that his neck is about halfway healed, and that Ladd could take off his brace for the brief moments at the wedding that mattered. (But only if he put it right back on!)," Ree wrote. During their daughter's wedding, Ladd also removed his neck brace to take part in a father-daughter dance, which saw the two sharing the stage to Brooks and Dunn's "Cowgirls Don't Cry." Although, Ree did stress that he wore the brace for the rest of the wedding.

"The wedding was meaningful and special — even more so because it wasn't lost on any of us how different Alex's wedding day could have looked, given Ladd and Caleb's accident in March," the Food Network personality wrote. "The fact that they were both able not only to be at Alex's wedding, but to also be pretty much healed and able to enjoy themselves, was a total gift! I made it a point throughout the weekend to stop, even if just for a few seconds, and give thanks. I'm not letting this blessing pass me by, man!"