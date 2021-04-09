'Pioneer Woman' Star Ree Drummond Gives 'Happy' Update on Husband, Nephew After Car Crash

✖

Good news for fans of The Pioneer Woman: Ree Drummond's husband Ladd and nephew Caleb are both recovering nicely from the injuries that they sustained in an accident at the Drummond ranch. "Ladd and Caleb are healing up after their accident on the ranch. (And the Drummond family is so grateful for all of your kind words!)" the Food Network star wrote on her social media.

On March 11, The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported that Caleb, 21, and Ladd, 52, were involved in a collision on the farm while fighting a fire. They were driving separate vehicles and crashed "due to high winds across grass and gravel." Ladd's injuries were relatively minor, and he was able to drive himself to the hospital in order for paramedics to focus on Caleb, whose condition was much more severe.

Drummond wrote about the incident on her blog, explaining that Ladd called her when he was on the way to the hospital. "He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town," Drummond revealed. "I’m putting everyone in my life on notice: I’m about to stop answering the phone around this place."

Drummond said at the time that the "important part" was that both Caleb and Ladd would recover. Caleb was hit hardest, breaking multiple ribs, getting a "pretty bad concussion," and other less urgent injuries. Ladd broke his neck in two places, and Drummond explained that "evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic." Ladd ended up being transferred to Tulsa in order to stabilize his fractures. He also required rods and "other hardware," Drummond explained. "He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding… but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding."

Two of Drummond's children, Alex and Todd, previously addressed the situation in a Q&A on March 31. "A lot of people are asking how our dad is," Alex said at the time. "He's doing a lot better. He's recovering and he's even starting to get back into ranch work." Todd added that Caleb was "pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life." All's well that ends well for the Drummond family, much to the delight of their devoted fans.