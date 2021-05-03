'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Updates Husband's Condition at Daughter's Wedding

✖

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is celebrating her daughter Alex Drummond this weekend after her wedding in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The wedding on Saturday saw Drummond say "I do" to Mauricio Scott in an outdoor event, with the reality daughter sharing photos in her Instagram story.

Ree Drummond also shared some photos of the event, posting a snapshot on Instagram showing herself and husband Lee Drummond at the ceremony. Fans will notice that Lee is wearing a neck brace in the photo, later shared another snap from the front with a loving message to her injured husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)

"Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?)," Drummond wrote on the photo showing the back of their heads, later adding more in her Instagram Story. "Love you, Ladd. (A lot.)"

As Drummond shared earlier, her husband and nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in an accident on their Oklahoma ranch while fighting a fire. The Pioneer Woman star shared the details on her Instagram page shortly after. Right before the wedding, another update was posted addressing the current condition with the neck brace.

"Ladd just went out and burned some pasture, wearing a neck brace and all," Drummond said on an episode of #AskAlex. "You can't take the country out of the guy, I'm tellin' ya. You maybe can sidetrack him for a few weeks. Alex Drummond also weighed in on the injury and hoped that her father would be able to walk her down the aisle without the brace.

"So my dad is going in for a checkup on Thursday and if everything looks good, he can take this off to walk me down the aisle," she said in the video. Sadly that didn't happen, but the wedding still went off without much of a hitch. Everybody was very happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwomanmag)

Alex Drummond got engaged in August 2020 to Mauricio Scott, sharing her feelings about the engagement and eventual wedding on social media. "Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" her post began. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God's goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

Congratulations to the new couple. Check out their photos over on Instagram and E! News, who compiled the group of snapshots. All smiles across the board.