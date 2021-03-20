'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Thanks Fans in Latest Update of Husband, Nephew's Major Injuries 

✖

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond thanked fans for their support in her latest post on husband Ladd Drummond and nephew Caleb Drummond's accident. Earlier this week, Drummond confirmed that Ladd, 52, and Caleb, 21, will both survive their injuries and are expected to make full recoveries. They were in an accident on March 10, when their vehicles collided while they were putting out a fire on the Drummonds' Oklahoma ranch.

Drummond, 52, directed her fans to the detailed post she shared on her blog Monday but also thanked fans for their "care and kindness" from the past week. The incident reminded Drummond that "life is fragile" and "unpredictable," and she jokingly said she will not answer the phone again. "But seriously...I’m so darn grateful both guys are back home recovering, as I see so clearly how much worse things could have been," Drummond wrote, alongside photos of her husband and nephew. "I love you all! Sorry, I’m totally in 'I love you, man!!!' mode, and it’s Lent so I’m not even drinking!" In the end, Drummond said she is "just high on life and thankfulness."

In her blog post, Drummond revealed that Ladd refused medical assistance because he wanted paramedics to focus on Caleb, who appeared to be more seriously injured. Caleb suffered a concussion, broke multiple ribs, and suffered other injuries that will heal. Ladd, who drove himself to the hospital, later learned he broke his neck in two places, and one of the breaks was "very close to being catastrophic," Drummond revealed. He was transferred to another hospital in Tulsa, where the fractures were stabilized. Ladd had rods and "other hardware" inserted and the "danger is over," Drummond wrote. The Food Network star also included photos of the vehicles that were damaged in the accident.

At the end of her post, Drummond said she was going to "live in a state of gratitude" instead of wish the accident never happened. She is grateful that they both survived and moved by the "love, kindness, and prayers" she received from her fans. "Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days," Drummond wrote. "I can’t tell you how much it means to all of us, and I’ll never, ever forget it!"

Many of Drummond's fans continue to send their thoughts and prayers to Caleb and Ladd. "Sending healing thoughts to both Ladd and Caleb... and you, too! God Bless," one fan wrote on Instagram. "So glad to hear that your guys are on the mend," another wrote. "Sending you well wishes & healing thoughts & prayers."