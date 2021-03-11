'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Nephew Seriously Injured After Ranch Accident

✖

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's nephew has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition following an accident on Drummond's ranch. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reports that Drummond's nephew Caleb Drummond, 21, and husband, Ladd Drummond, 52, were involved in a collision on the farm while fighting a fire. They were driving separate vehicles and crashed "due to high winds across grass and gravel." Caleb was ejected 70 feet from his vehicle and was admitted to the local hospital in critical condition with head, abdomen, arm, and leg injuries.

The Pawhuska Fire Department confirmed to E! that Caleb was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Ladd was also examined by professionals, but he refused help on the scene and did not have major injuries.