Pat Sajak Returns to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak has made his return to Wheel of Fortune. After retiring from the long-running game show back in June, it was previously announced that Sajak would be taking one final spin as host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for its upcoming season. According to TV Insider, the episode aired on Monday night in place of Monday Night Football, reuniting with co-host Vanna White for a holiday edition of the spinoff.

Ahead of the episode, Sajak took to X to joke, “Apparently I’m back on TV tonight. I guess I’d better shave and shower.” Chance the Rapper was playing for SocialWorks, Dionne Warwick was playing for North Jersey Community Research Initiative, and Lil Jon played for Open Paths Counseling Center. By the end of the episode, Chance the Rapper made it to the Bonus Round but couldn’t solve the puzzle and lost out on an extra $75,000 for his charity. Regardless of who was competing, many people were just happy to have Sajak back on their screens.

Disney/Eric McCandless

The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram shared a fun video of Sajak back on set for the Celebrity edition, and many people could not get enough. One commenter wrote, “Sure miss you Pat, the new guy just isn’t cutting it,” while another said, “He’ll always be the best !!!” One user also said, “Omg I cannot tell you how excited I am to see Pat back! I gave it one week with Ryan and haven’t watched since. I have sure missed my nights with Pat!”

Sajak will be hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune all season, so fans still have a little time left to say goodbye, for real. It will definitely be nice to see him back on screens, even if it’s only for several more months. There is also the possibility that he could still pop back by the main Wheel of Fortune from time to time, but at the very least, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be nice.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is continuing to host Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White, and it’s been fixed feelings. Between a new host and a new set, the show entered a new era after years, and it’s hard to get used to. But thanks to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, there is still some semblance of normalcy, and it’s so good to see Sajak again.