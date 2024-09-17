'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Weigh in on Ryan Seacrest's Debut

As of last week, Wheel of Fortune officially entered a new era when the new season premiered, with Ryan Seacrest hosting. It's been long anticipated after Pat Sajak announced his retirement and Seacrest was announced as his successor. With a new host, and a new set, the long-running game show will never be what it used to be, and fans had a lot of thoughts.

Many viewers took to social media to share their opinions, and many of them were mixed. While some welcomed Seacrest as the new host, others were still hung up on Sajak and not giving the American Idol host a chance. Others were also not happy about the new set design, which was icing on the cake. It will definitely take some time to get used to, and people are already missing Sajak.