'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Weigh in on Ryan Seacrest's Debut
Seacrest made his 'Wheel of Fortune' debut on the Sept. 9 episode.
As of last week, Wheel of Fortune officially entered a new era when the new season premiered, with Ryan Seacrest hosting. It's been long anticipated after Pat Sajak announced his retirement and Seacrest was announced as his successor. With a new host, and a new set, the long-running game show will never be what it used to be, and fans had a lot of thoughts.
Many viewers took to social media to share their opinions, and many of them were mixed. While some welcomed Seacrest as the new host, others were still hung up on Sajak and not giving the American Idol host a chance. Others were also not happy about the new set design, which was icing on the cake. It will definitely take some time to get used to, and people are already missing Sajak.
It's Going to Take Some Time
"The new set and new host Ryan Seacrest will have to take some getting used to," one fan said. "It was great, he'll get better, and take feedback. People hated Ken on Jeopardy at first, he is no Alex, but he got a lot better. It is tough to follow these legends," another wrote.
Fans Really Don't Like the New Set Too
One fan shared, "New set is hideous." Another said, "I actually liked him more than I thought I would have! The new set I can't stand!"
Some Fans Really Do Not Like Ryan Seacrest
"Ryan Seacrest is no Pat Sajak," one fan said. "Wheel of Fortune was already on the edge, I feel like now it's dropped off the edge."
Others Think Ryan Seacrest Did an OK Job
One fan expressed, "I thought it was pretty good. Ryan seems pretty excited to host the show." Another fan admitted, "He was great! It's going to take him some time to get fully acclimated into the role of the host, but he's off to a good start."
Pat Sajak Will Always Be Missed on 'Wheel of Fortune'
"Ryan Seacrest will never be Pat Sajak, and Wheel of Fortune will never be the same," one fan pointed out. "Boy do miss pat sajak on wheel of fortune. But the new guy is alright but it doesn't fill normal yet," another fan expressed.
Overall, 'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Don't Mind Ryan Seacrest
"Ryan Seacrest is doing well on Wheel of Fortune," one fan stated. "Official stamp of approval from me!"
