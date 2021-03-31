'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Reveals Details Behind Her Undiagnosed, Mystery Illness

✖

Danielle Busby is offering up details about the undiagnosed illness from which she's been suffering for months. The OutDaughtered star, 37, opened up to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday about the health problems with which she first went public in November. The mother-of-six shared she's been having "a lot of ups and downs" and "different forms of pain" as she undergoes a number of medical tests to determine the source of her pain, migraines, numbness, tingling, digestive problems and skin issues.

"It's just a bunch of random things ... but there really is no identifying conclusion to this," she explained. "I'm looking at a possible autoimmune disease, and sometimes that's just not easily defined." Danielle and her husband, Adam Busby, have been trying experimental processes for months, doing routine blood work and looking into possible foods that could be causing inflammation. "It's really, 'How do we maintain your pain level and what you're going through until we can discover what the underlying issue is?'" she explained.

Danielle has been relying on exercise and her spirituality to keep her "mental state aligned," she explained. "You can get stressed out real easily in this house. With fitness, which is always a mental blocker for me, I can just zone out and stuff. That's always something I try to keep on top of, and then just my spirituality."

Having her husband to help her with the kids has been a major help as well. Adam explained it's been "tough" supporting his wife through her health problems, but he's been trying to take on "as much of the weight and burden of just everyday tasks around the house" so she can relax and take time off for her pain. Filming throughout this process has been hard, but rewarding, and the Busbys said they're constantly evaluating how much longer they want their family to be on TV.

"I mean, it's been part of our lives, and our crew is our family," Danielle said of filming. "It's just, 'When's the break? When are we going to go down from this? When are we going to pick back up?' We just go season by season to adjust and say, 'What do we need to do differently? Do we want to continue?'" Adam called the thought process behind filming each season a "big real-life evaluation," and admitted they weren't "100 percent sure yet" what the future holds for them. OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.