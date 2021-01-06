'OutDaughtered' Star Adam Busby Asks for Prayers Amid Wife Danielle's Mystery Illness

✖

Adam Busby is asking for prayers as he revealed wife Danielle was undergoing her "most invasive test so far" in the hospital. The OutDaughtered dad shared a photo of Danielle wearing a mask in the hospital Tuesday as he shared an update on her ongoing mysterious health problems.

"Praying [the testing] leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," he continued. "This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable." Hours later, Adam took to his Instagram Story to thank his followers for their "prayers, comments and messages today," letting everyone know how much he appreciated their well-wishes

The TLC stars are parents to 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel. In November, the family was shaken when Danielle was admitted to the emergency room after experiencing "alarming sensations in her arms and legs." Adam shared on Nov. 15 a photo of his wife in a hospital bed before reflecting on how "crazy how fast your day can turn."

"If you would, please say a prayer for [Danielle]," he continued, reaching out to his followers for help. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today."

Danielle shared an update on her health on her Instagram Story Monday as she was preparing for whatever test she underwent Tuesday. "Ever since I ended up in the emergency room back in November, I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what's going on with me," she wrote. "I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing. Lots of tests have been done for both doctors .. some results have come back ok, and some ... not so much."

"So today ... I'm doing pre op for a more intense test for tomorrow," she continued. "I share this to share ... but honestly nervous about sharing too much [because] I don't think I can handle peoples 'input.'" The mother of six shared that she was "taking one day at a time," and when she knew more about what was going on and felt comfortable sharing, would give more details. "I see a huge value in sharing stories but as for me right now, I just need some space to process before sharing," she added. "So today, I share to ask for prayers."