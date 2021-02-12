'OutDaughtered': Danielle Busby 'Scared' Over Possibility of Heart Surgery in Sneak Peek Preview

✖

The first preview for the new season of OutDaughtered provides a bit more detail on star Danielle Busby's mysterious hospitalization last fall. She was rushed to the hospital in November and later needed an MRI and other tests to learn what was wrong. Danielle and husband Adam Busby only shared brief updates on the situation, but the trailer shows one doctor warning Danielle that heart surgery is possible. Adam and Danielle are parents to daughters Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Olivia Marie, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate

In one scene, Danielle is seen laying in bed, with Adam by her side asking her how she is feeling. "Everything just hurts, and it's getting worse," Danielle said with her fingers behind her neck. "I don't know what's wrong, but I can tell you that I'm here because something's not right," Danielle told the cameras in another scene. "I just wanted an answer."

After her visit to the doctors, Danielle showed their daughters a heart monitor her doctors taped to her chest. One of their daughters asked if Danielle needed the monitor because her heart was broken. Next, the cameras followed Adam and Danielle uring a virtual meeting with her doctors. Adam asked if his wife might face surgery, and the doctor advised them that this was not a situation to hold off on.

"Yeah, it makes me scared," Danielle told the cameras through tears. "I'm a fricken mom of six for God's sake. Like if I have to have surgery, like... What does it mean if you have to have heart surgery? I'm fricken 36 years old. That's like as bad as it can get." The last shot from the trailer shows Danielle in the doctor's office, with the doctor telling her they are going to the "next step."

Back in November, the Busbys announced that Danielle was going to the hospital for a mysterious ailment. Adam said his wife was experiencing "alarming sensations in her arms and legs" in one Instagram post and he asked fans for their prayers. She had an MRI in December, then an "invasive test" in early January. "Today is the day of [Danielle‘s] most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," Adam wrote on Jan. 5. "This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment." Fans will likely hear more about Danielle's situation during OutDaughtered Season 8, which debuts on TLC on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.