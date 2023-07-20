TLC Star Marries in Pennsylvania

It was a family celebration as the 'I Am Shauna Rae' Star's sister tied the knot, with Rae serving as a bridesmaid.

Shauna Rae's family has plenty to celebrate! The I Am Shauna Rae star, 24, revealed Sunday that her sister Tara Lynn, married her boyfriend Jesse Barricella! Rae shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted several photos from the big day.

Rae began documenting the celebrations last week when she took to Instagram to post a video from her family's hours-long drive to Pittsburgh for the ceremony. In the clip, the TLC star could be heard asking her sister Rylee and mom Patty, "where are we going?," to which Patty replied, "To Pittsburgh for a wedding. Woo!" For the journey, Rae rode with her stepfather Mark who, when asked the same question quipped, "Crazy. Want to come?"

After finally arriving in Pittsburgh, and after the happy couple exchanged vows, Rae took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the newlyweds, writing, "Well the wedding happened y'all. Congratulations [Tara Lynn] and [Jesse Barricella]." Meanwhile, Patty celebrated her daughter's wedding by sharing a family photo, which she captioned, "Beautiful day, Beautiful family."

For her big day, the bride wore a white a lacy strapless gown, Tara Lynn completing her wedding day look with a veil. She recruited her two sisters, Rae and Rylee, to be bridesmaids, the two pictured wearing various shades of blue for the day. Rae opted for a royal blue dress and pulled her hair back into a loose, wavy updo. Rylee chose a lighter blue gown.

News of the wedding sparked plenty of congratulations for the couple. Replying to Rae's post celebrating her sister and now brother-in-law, one person sent their congratulations to the newlyweds, adding, "may y'all have a happy life together!!" Another person commented, "Congratulations you both look great," with a third adding, "Congratulations! Tara looks beautiful!"

Rae and her family are known from the TLC series I Am Shauna Rae. The show, which debuted on TLC in 2022, centers around Rae, who survived a rare form of brain cancer as a child. The cancer stunted the growth of her pituitary gland, resulting in Rae being 3'11". The show follows Rae as she "navigates life in the body of an 8-year-old," per the official synopsis. The first two seasons of TLC's I Am Shauna Rae are available to stream on Max.