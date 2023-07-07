'OutDaughtered': Busbys Bring the Chaos With Adorable New Dog in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Busby family is bringing a new member of the family into the chaos on a brand new season of OutDaughtered. Adam and Danielle Busby return with older daughter Blayke and their all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava for brand new episodes kicking off Tuesday, July 11 on TLC. There's a furry new member of the family as well, a dog named Gus, who is introduced to the world in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the premiere.

"It's so busy and hectic with the girls and never thought we'd have another dog," Danielle admits. "But when I saw Gus, I had to have this dog." Gus still has a few growing pains while settling into the family, however, as the girls claim they spot a flea in his fur as they all crowd into the bathroom to give him and his canine pal Beaux a bath before Thanksgiving dinner. "All right, I'm gonna let y'all bathe him, but I don't want any disasters in here," Danielle warns the girls. "We've got a bunch of people coming over for Thanksgiving, so I kinda want the dogs to smell good," she adds to the camera. "and now that the girls are old enough, let them handle it."

And handle it they will – even if it's a bit chaotic. Ava whines, "Stop Blayke, you're literally getting it on me!" while Hazel complains, "It stinks in here!" In an interview of their own, Parker insists that Beaux "loves getting a bath the most," as Blayke argues that both the dogs actually "hate baths." Riley chimes in, "When we give Gus a bath, he looks like a rat." When dad Adam enters the bathroom, he notes there are "too many people" all trying to bathe the dogs, as his wife warns him, "I've already got sprayed twice, so, I'm gettin' outta here."

Amid all of the action, Riley makes sure everyone knows she doesn't like bathing the dogs, a task she finds "so gross." It's just the reaction her parents would expect. "She's every bit as spunky and rowdy and smart and inquisitive and she will tell it like it is," Adam says, as Danielle agrees, "There's no filter on what she wants to say as her opinion. ...We love that about her but sometimes, you're like uh!"

With wet dogs running through the household and water absolutely everywhere, both Danielle and Adam are a little nervous about what's to come over the holidays. "If this chaos and a broken oven is any indication [of] how the rest of this week's gonna go, we're in trouble," Danielle worries. OutDaughtered returns for a brand new season Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.