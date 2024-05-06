'OutDaughtered's Danielle and Adam Busby Reveal New 'Challenges' as Quintuplets Get Older (Exclusive)

OutDaughtered parents Danielle and Adam Busby are taking on new challenges as their six daughters enter new stages of life. Ahead of the May 7 premiere of an all-new season of the TLC show, the Busbys opened up to PopCulture.com about navigating this next chapter with 13-year-old daughter Blayke and their 9-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

With the quints going into third grade this season, Danielle said she and Adam noticed them becoming more independent and "more themselves" in terms of individuality. "You see them as big kids now, which is so fun to see their personalities shine through [like] that," she gushed to PopCulture. With that increased sense of self, however, comes a lot of different interests and activities, which has led to "a little bit of trial and error" keeping things running smoothly.

"Our kids are all over the place [with] different sports and activities and school schedules, work schedules," Danielle continued. "Everything is just challenging. And when we thought we had a routine and everything figured out, then something changes and then you start back over again."

Juggling all the needs and wants of their six kids has been the "biggest challenge" as of late, the parents shared, especially inside the classroom "just discovering different learning struggles and trying to help, but also not [letting] them pick on each other with different struggles that each of them might have." Danielle explained, "So it's a new phase of how do we parent this without being mean or hurtful or picking on them, but just letting each other know that we all are different in a way?"

With Blayke entering seventh grade this season, there's been an "interesting dynamic" at play among the girls as well. "Blayke and the quints, when they were younger, they would play together and all these things. Blayke still has such a caring heart, but she's a teenager and there's very much a divide in, 'I'm a teenager and y'all are my little sisters,'" Danielle shared, as Adam pointed out that the relationships between their daughters are "always on Blayke's terms now" because of their eldest's maturing interests.

Adam and Danielle's work schedules have added to the chaos as well, as the increased demand for both parents to be away from home has "created a lot of challenges and a lot of growing pains." The Busbys explained that looking for help around the house to ease some of the burden is another stressor. "I think it's an ongoing challenge, because I am the scheduler, planner, the doer, and it's hard to let go of control a little bit," Danielle told PopCulture, adding that their "ever-changing" weeks make it hard to enlist help. "It's an ongoing struggle to keep someone, just like, 'Y'all are too crazy. This household is too much.'" The Season 10 premiere of OutDaughtered airs Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.