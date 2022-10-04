Netflix Orders New Spinoff Series of Popular Reality Show

Netflix released the first teaser for Bling Empire: New York, the first spinoff of the streamer's hit reality show. The short trailer introduces viewers to the new group of wealthy Asian-Americans who are based in the Big Apple. The original Bling Empire, which focuses on wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, will be back for a third season on Wednesday. News that a Bling Empire series based in New York City was in the works surfaced back in December.

The new trailer teases a "new empire" and "bigger bling" as the cast takes advantage of the opportunities New York City has to offer. Dorothy Wang is a familiar face among the new cast, as she previously appeared in Bling Empire and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills notes PEOPLE. "I'm hoping that I'll vibe with New York guys more than LA guys," Wang said in the teaser.

Wang's friend, fashion influencer Tina Leung, is also a member of the cast. They are both excited to test the waters of the New York dating pool. "I"m single, ready to mingle," Wang said. "Tina always asks 'Does he make your PQ'... p- quiver. My parents are watching!"

One of the plots running through the first season will be Hudson Medical's Richard Chang searching for love. That comes at the center of gossip. "Do you think Vika is just under Richard's spell?" Wang asked Leung, referring to another new star on the show. Wang also makes it clear that she is not opposed to lashing out at those who rub her the wrong way. "Sometimes I don't want to have to unleash... But, I will," she said.

"Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated, and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage," Netflix's description of the show reads. "Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it's a city where you can be anything you want to be."

Netflix did not announce a premiere date for Bling Empire: New York. Fans of the original show do not have to wait long for more though, as Season 3 debuts on Wednesday. The show debuted in January 2021 and the second season was released in May. The franchise is produced by Jeff Jenkins, the same reality TV mega-producer who worked on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians franchise, Total Divas, Total Bellas, Little Women: LA, and Undressed.

The Bling Empire cast includes Kevin Taejin Kreider, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Gabriel Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Kim Lee, Andrew Gray, Jaime Xie, and Guy Tang. Mimi Morris and Wang joined the show in Season 2.