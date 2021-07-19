Netflix Reality Star Sells Her Mansion for 8-Figure Sum

✖

Bling Empire star Anna Shay just got a little richer. The exorbitantly wealthy and eccentric heiress, who quickly cemented herself as a fan-favorite on the Netflix reality series dubbed a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, just sold her stunning century-old Sunset Boulevard mansion for a whopping $13.9 million. The house was prominently featured on Bling Empire and served as the setting for some of the debut season's most talked-about moments.

According to records obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Shay sold the home to discount buyer Daniel Bohbot, a Moroccan-born fashion designer and longtime Beverly Hills resident. With his purchase, Bohbot, who also owns a second 90210 house elsewhere on Sunset Boulevard, acquired the 8,700-square-foot sprawling estate situated on a full acre of land above bustling Sunset Boulevard. Built in 1926, the home features mosaic tiling, intricately hand-stenciled ceilings, and colorful fountains, all of which are original details to the home.

Bohbot will be just the latest owner of the mansion, with THR noting that the home was reportedly previously occupied by Shirley Temple in the mid-1930s and Mafioso Tony Milano, who concealed "his vast array of mobster activities” behind a food production business, from the '40s and into the '50s. Shay, meanwhile, purchased the Sunset Boulevard mansion in late 2011 for $9.4 million, meaning she made a more than $4 million profit in the sale. She originally listed the mansion in 2020 with a $16 million asking price. Shay had been planning to renovate the home, though those plans were thwarted by Shay being unable to find a temporary rental mansion willing to accommodate her six Labrador retrievers. With the mansion now sold, Shay will move to a secluded Mediterranean-style villa in the mountains above Beverly Hills, which she purchased from Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil's son, for $5 million in 2019.

One of the cast members of Netflix's Bling Empire, Shay was born in Tokyo to Ai Oizumi, a descendent of the Russian aristocracy, and Edward Shay of Pacific Architects and Engineers. She moved to L.A. when she was a child, and in 2006, she and her brother sold their family’s empire in an all-cash, $1.2 billion deal, cementing her place in high society. She boasts a $600 million net worth. She told The Oprah Magazine that she became involved in Bling Empire after being introduced to the show by producer Jeff Jenkins, who worked on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Fans can catch up with Shay's high-profile life when Bling Empire returns. The series, which focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites, has already been renewed for a second season, though a premiere date has not been announced. Season 2 will, however, be short two cast members, as Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee confirmed in July that they will not be returning.