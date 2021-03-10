✖

Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have called it quits after more than five years together. The couple, whose ups and downs were showcased during Season 1 of the Netflix reality show, announced their split with a mutual statement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a selfie as they shared publicly that they had decided to go their separate ways.

"Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made," Li wrote on her Instagram. "However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

She continued that "moving forward," she and Gray "plan to continue working on becoming the best versions" of themselves " individually," not as part of a couple. Li ended with a message to her fans, "We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition." Gray shared a similar statement alongside the same photo to his own account.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it had renewed Bling Empire for a second season following its debut earlier this year, and it's unclear how the show will follow Li and Gray's relationship, being that the first season was shot back in 2019. At the end of Season 1, Li shows up at the house of Gray, her then-ex, but in January 2021, the couple confirmed they were officially back together and had been since the before the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown hit Los Angeles in March 2020.

Li told Entertainment Tonight in January that the two split for about five months before reuniting and that they were "working things out" in their relationship. "We're probably in a better place than we’ve ever been in our relationship," she said at the time. "Throughout our six years of ups and downs, I think we’re in the best place we’ve ever been, just understanding each other better. Continue to go to therapy, continue to work things out, ‘cause at the end of the day, we know that true love is hard to find and the love we have for each other is unconditional."