'Bling Empire' Season 2 Loses Two Major Cast Members

When Bling Empire returns for its second season on Netflix, it will be looking a little different. As fans eagerly await any news on the upcoming season of the streamer's hit reality TV series, news broke Wednesday that the show's cast is undergoing a major shakeup, as Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee will not return for Bling Empire Season 2.

The couple, who share daughter Jadore and son Jevon, whose birth was documented in Season 1, confirmed their departure from the series to TMZ, explaining that they are choosing to move on from the show to focus on their family business, and other endeavors. Chan, a denim heiress, and Lee notably became engaged during Bling Empire's debut season, with Chan being the one to pop the question during their son's 100-day party. Amid their departure, the couple said they are grateful for being included in the show's first season and wish Bling Empire success in the coming seasons.

News of their departure comes after Chan and Lee in February hinted that they might not return for the show's sophomore run. Speaking to The Sun about their possible involvement in the upcoming season, Chan said she and her fiancé "don't know" if they would return for another season. At the time, the show hadn't yet been renewed for Season 2, and Chan said she and Lee were "thinking. We don't know just because it's so different for us. I can't believe I have fans now. They definitely want to see us back; they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!" Chan added that they were hoping to put more focus on their family and business.

"It's tough. As a mom, I'm really worried about the kids. It's stressful being a mom. It's great, but it comes with a lot of moms wanting to protect her child. I had no idea it was going to be this big," she said, adding, "Right now, we're really focused on Religion Tequila and Bresatech. Our family is in furniture and textiles. We're very focused on building a legacy for our children."

Originally debuting on Netflix on Jan. 15, Bling Empire is among the first Asian-led reality TV shows. Executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, and Ben Eisele, the series focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites, who introduce viewers to their luxurious lifestyles, where days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees. The first season consisted of eight episodes and was filmed in Beverly Hills. Along with Chan and Lee, Season 1’s cast also included Kevin Kreider, Jaime Xie, Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, DJ Kim Lee, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Andrew Gray, and Florent Bonadei. Although officially renewed, Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Bling Empire Season 2.