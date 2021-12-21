Netflix Reportedly Orders New Spinoff of Massively Successful Show

Netflix is reportedly planning a spinoff of Bling Empire, which follows wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites living in the Los Angeles area. The new series will be set in New York City and stars former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills personality Dorothy Wang. The 33-year-old is the daughter of real estate billionaire Roger Wang.

The Bling Empire spin-off will start filming in early January, reports TMZ. Production sources told the site the project will focus on Wang’s own lavish lifestyle in the Big Apple. The report comes a few months after The Daily Mail published photos of Wang being filmed in Los Angeles. In May, TMZ reported Wang was joining the Bling Empire cast, which already includes her close friend Christine Chiu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wang also shared footage on Instagram with Bling Empire star Jaimie Xi in August. She hinted at a new project, writing, “I have a secret, can you keep it? Forgot to take the stickers off my bag shh don’t tell.” A source later told E! News Wang was “having fun” filming Bling Empire Season 2. “She gets along with mostly everyone,” the source said.

Wang was introduced to viewers on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which aired four seasons on E! Network from 2014 to 2016. She starred in all six seasons. Her father’s estimated net worth is $3.8 billion, according to Forbes. Roger Wang made his fortune in real estate, first in the Los Angeles area before returning to China to lead Golden Eagle International. The company also has a department store arm that trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Wang also hosted the 2019 Facebook series Fetch Me a Date.

Bling Empire launched on Netflix in January 2021 and was quickly renewed for a second season. The show’s cast includes model Kevin Taejin Kreider, real estate developer Kane Lim, plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu and his wife Chrsitine Chiu, entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li, denim heiress Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, DJ Kim Lee, actor Andrew Gray, and hairdresser Guy Tang. Christine Chiu participated in Dancing With the Stars this fall. Netflix has not announced when Bling Empire Season 2 will premiere. Chan and Lee have already said they will not be returning for Season 2.