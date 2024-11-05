After finishing the final and grueling round of the Battles on Monday night, The Voice will not be returning tonight to kick off the Knockouts round. The long-running NBC singing competition series is taking a break due to coverage of the presidential election. The Knockouts will start next Monday, Nov. 11 and contine as the show returns to the normal Monday and Tuesday schedule.

The wait for the new episode will be worth it because it will take fans that much closer to the live shows. Advancing to the Knockouts for Team Bublé are 34-year-old Cameron Wright, 26-year-old Tanner Frick, 38-year-old J. Paul, 31-year-old Sofronio Vasquez, 17-year-old Shye, 25-year-old Jeremy Beloate, 19-year-old Edward Preble, 19-year-old Sloane Simon, and 18-year-old Kiara Vega. Team Gwen has 24-year-old Camryn Brooks, 31-year-old Felsmere, 32-year-old Deon Jones, 21-year-old Jose Luis, 24-year-old Kay Sibal, 25-year-old Gabrielle Zabosky, 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace, 29-year-old Jan Dan, and 20-year-old Mor Ilderton.

THE VOICE — “The Battles Part 4” Episode 2610 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

As for Team Reba, the country superstar will be bringing 28-year-old Cassidy Lee, 18-year-old Katie O, 24-year-old Tate Renner, 35-year-old Lauren-Michael Sellers, 13-year-old Jaukeem Fortson, 37-year-old Danny Joseph, 40-year-old Adam Bohanan, 37-year-old Kendall Eugene, and 24-year-old Frankie Torres to the Knockouts. Last but certainly not least, Team Snoop still has 35-year-old Mary McAvoy, 23-year-old Aliyah Khaylyn, 21-year-old Georgia Starnes, 34-year-old Austyns Stancil, 31-year-old Jake Tankersley, 31-year-old Torre Blake, 17-year-old ChrisDeo, 23-year-old Christina Eagle, and 16-year-old Mikaela Ayira.

Even though it will be a brutal wait for the Knockouts, the small break will give fans the chance to rewatch The Voice Season 26 so far and, relive some of their favorite performances, and predict who will become the next winner. At the very least, since it is coverage of the presidential election, The Voice will not be the only show taking off this week. The usual primetime schedule on all major networks will be focusing on the election, meaning fans will have to find something else to watch if the coverage is not their cup of tea.

CBS is pulling the FBI trio while Dancing With the Stars and High Potential will be taking off on ABC. Assuming the schedules remain as is for the rest of the week, fans should be able to look forward to their other favorite NBC shows this week. Meanwhile, The Voice will be back in full force when the Knockouts round kicks off on Monday, Nov. 11 and Tuesday, Nov. 12 on NBC.