‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire Steals Gwen Stefani’s Singer in Surprise Moment

In a big surprise moment on The Voice, Reba McEntire stole one of Gwen Stefani’s singers, following elimination. It all happened on Tuesday night’s episode, after Team Gwen’s Frankie Torres and Gabrielle Zabosky performed “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS in a battle duet.

The two women went head-to-head, fighting with their voices to keep a spot on Stefani’s team. As per the rules, however, the No Doubt frontwoman had to cut one of them. After toiling over the very difficult decision, she ultimately chose to eliminate Torres. As the singer began to say her goodbyes, the sound of the Steal rang in, and McEntire sat beaming with joy because she’d just snagged Torres for her team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I loved her singing. I did a little play there because I did say Gabrielle, so you’d go with Gabrielle [and] I could have Frankie,” McEntire confessed to Stefani, who replied, “Wow!”

“Either way, I was gonna steal because I love your performance, your singing, everything about it,” McEntire told Torres, who later said in an off-stage interview. “I’m so excited to work with Reba… She was my first concert. Her and Kelly Clarkson. I went for Kelly and I stayed for Reba and it was amazing.”

As the coaches made their way back to their chairs, Michael Bublé said to McEntire, “That was some last-minute stuff right there.” The country music icon replied, “Really tricky.”

Torres is 24 and hails from Minnetonka, Minnesota. She has been performing since she was eight, when she joined School of Rock. Torres was involved with the program for nearly 10 years, according to her official NBC bio, and went on six national tours during that time.

Fans can catch all the drama first hand when new episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC.