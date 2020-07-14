'Mythbusters' Fans Mourn Both Grant Imahara and Jessi Combs After Their Deaths Happen Nearly 1 Year Apart
Mythbusters fans are devastated about the passing of star Grant Imahara, and all the more so because it follows the death of Jessi Combs last year. As news of Imahara's death spread, fans could not help but notice that it came nearly one year after Combs' fatal accident. Many are sharing their complex feelings online.
Imahara's death was reported on Monday, July 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for Discovery revealed that Imahara suffered from a brain aneurysm and died with little warning. Meanwhile, Combs died on Aug. 27, 2019 while attempting to break her own land speed record in a custom-built car. These two tragedies left Mythbusters fans stunned.
Fans noted how much Imahara and Combs shared in common through their mutual association with Mythbusters — a curiosity and a penchant for hands-on experimentation that inspired many young viewers. Although they took different approaches to their explorations of the world, fans saw them as kindred spirits in a way.
A representative for Discovery issued a statement on Imahara, saying: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
Imahara was 49 years old at the time of his passing, while Combs was 39. Both were prominent figures on the show, helping to design and execute outlandish experiments alongside hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman. Here is what fans are saying about their tragic deaths and their powerful legacies.
Curse
prevnext
Mythbusters Curse?
Grant Imahara, 49, former Mythbusters (208 eps) & White Rabbit Project host, dies Jul 13, 2020. Cause unknown.— Loren Coleman (@CryptoLoren) July 14, 2020
Jessi Combs, 39, Mythbusters guest host (7 eps), dies in horrific land speed attempt accident, Aug 27, 2019. ~ @CryptoLoren pic.twitter.com/0DuSDa7zQ4
Condolences
prevnext
First we lost Jessi Combs. Then Grant Imahara. My sincerest condolences to the Mythbusters Family. RIP pic.twitter.com/1uGlrGzKcY— The Next Six Minutes (@TheNext6Minutes) July 14, 2020
Disbelief
prevnext
First Jessi Combs now Grant Imahara. 🧐 https://t.co/bN2v9xgwYp— ReneeScott (@ReneeSScott) July 14, 2020
Fluke
prevnext
Big Mythbusters fan. After Jessi Combs died last year, thought that was a fluke with her career. But how the hell can we lose Grant Imahara the very next year?! #RIPGrantImahara #Fuckoff2020— Jauntworks Studio—Erik J Kreffel (@jauntworks) July 14, 2020
Hitting Hard
prevnext
It sucks. Jessi Combs died last year and Grant Imahara this year.— Adam Ferguson (@Cornstock_99) July 14, 2020
Role Models
Rest in peace to a man who wanted to watch the world learn, Grant Imahara.
Can't believe the news. First Jessi, now him? 😭— Laura Lynn🏁 (@Gearhead_Geisha) July 14, 2020
prevnext
RIP grant imahara, you were always one i looked up to growing up and i hope you and jessi are creating chaos and duct tape palaces together ❤️❤️— broadfield ✨ (@kaciebroadfield) July 14, 2020
Gutted
prev
I'm gutted. Mythbusters was such a huge part of my life in high school. Grant Imahara was such a gem, so gracious and intelligent and witty, and I loved his Star Wars work as well. And for this to follow less than a year after Jessi Combs' death ... this is a hard loss to handle. https://t.co/AYjWm8toHA— Duchess Satine (@Manda_Satine) July 14, 2020