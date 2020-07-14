'Mythbusters' Fans Mourn Both Grant Imahara and Jessi Combs After Their Deaths Happen Nearly 1 Year Apart

Mythbusters fans are devastated about the passing of star Grant Imahara, and all the more so because it follows the death of Jessi Combs last year. As news of Imahara's death spread, fans could not help but notice that it came nearly one year after Combs' fatal accident. Many are sharing their complex feelings online.

Imahara's death was reported on Monday, July 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for Discovery revealed that Imahara suffered from a brain aneurysm and died with little warning. Meanwhile, Combs died on Aug. 27, 2019 while attempting to break her own land speed record in a custom-built car. These two tragedies left Mythbusters fans stunned.

Fans noted how much Imahara and Combs shared in common through their mutual association with Mythbusters — a curiosity and a penchant for hands-on experimentation that inspired many young viewers. Although they took different approaches to their explorations of the world, fans saw them as kindred spirits in a way.

A representative for Discovery issued a statement on Imahara, saying: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara was 49 years old at the time of his passing, while Combs was 39. Both were prominent figures on the show, helping to design and execute outlandish experiments alongside hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman. Here is what fans are saying about their tragic deaths and their powerful legacies.