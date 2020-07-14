Grant Imahara: 'MythBusters' Co-Star Kari Byron Shares Image From Happier Times With Her Late Friend

✖

Kari Byron is mourning the loss of friend and frequent co-star Grant Imahara after the MythBusters and White Rabbit Project star died suddenly of a brain aneurysm at age 49. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Monday, Byron, who worked closely with Imahara on both the Discovery and Netflix series, took to Twitter to share a number of photos from their days on set, writing, "Somedays I wish I had a time machine."

The photos show Byron and Imahara alongside fellow co-host Tory Belleci on the red carpet and behind the scenes of the Discovery show, as well as holding a tiny puppy with a massive grin on his face.

In the caption for another photo of Imahara posing with the resident MythBusters crash test dummy, Buster, Byron wrote of the "adventures" the two had gone on over the years and all the things she had learned from her friend and colleague. The last photos she shared Monday night showed the tight bond that she, Belleci and Imahara had both on and off-screen, with Byron writing she had just been talking with her late friend on the phone. "Heartbroken and in shock tonight," she added. "This isn't real."

Belleci shared a similar sentiment on his Twitter page, writing, "I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy." Meanwhile, MythBusters host Adam Savage tweeted, "I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend." Discovery shared with THR in a statement, "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."