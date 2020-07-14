✖

Grant Imahara's fiancée, costume designer Jennifer Newman, is mourning his loss after the MythBusters host died suddenly. On Monday night, shortly after news of Imahara's death broke, Newman took to Twitter to pay emotional tribute. Sharing several images of herself and Imahara throughout their relationship, she remembered him as "so generous and kind, so endlessly sweet" and said that she has "lost a part of my heart and soul."

I haven't found the words. I don't know if I'll be able to. I lost a part of my heart and soul today.

He was so generous and kind, so endlessly sweet and so loved by his incredible friends. I feel so lucky to have known him, to have loved & been loved by him.

I love you, honey. pic.twitter.com/d7secP1Ols — Jenny N (@Jennernugen) July 14, 2020

Although little is known about their relationship, TMZ was the first to report in December of 2016 that the couple had become engaged. According to the outlet, and as reported by the Daily Mail, the electrical engineer and roboticist dropped to one knee and proposed during Newman's surprise birthday party at Clifton's Cafeteria in downtown Los Angeles. After Newman responded with a resounding "F– yeah," Imahara slipped the 1.56-carat vintage ring, which he shelled out $20,000 for at an antique dealer in San Francisco, on her finger. He later took to Twitter to celebrate.

WE HAVE A YES. Just got engaged to @Jennernugen!!! — Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) December 8, 2016

Further details of their relationship remain unclear. Heavy suggests that the couple may have eventually separated, as no wedding photos ever surfaced. The last time Newman appeared on his Instagram page was in 2016 and the last time Imahara appeared on Newman's Instagram page was on New Year's Eve 2016, though they still follow each other on their social media accounts. Regardless, the two have reportedly remained close, with Imahara's death deeply affecting Newman.

At this time, details of Imahara's passing remain unknown. His death was confirmed Monday by a Discovery Channel representative, who said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, "we are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant." The statement went on to remember Imahara as "an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man" and ended by stating that "our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Since news of his passing, social media has flooded with messages from those reacting to his death and also paying their respects. Dozens of fans have shared messages on how Imahara had impacted and inspired their lives, with his former co-stars also taking to various social media platforms to share messages.