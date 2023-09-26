'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney's Dad Questions Lennie About Their Kiss in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore's father isn't holding back when it comes to asking her ex, Lennie Alehat, about the status of his love life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Glenn Thore grills Lennie on the kiss he and Whitney shared during their trip to St. Lucia as Lennie tries to convince him that the romantic part of that relationship has wrapped up for good.

Sitting down with Glenn, whose wife Barbara "Babs" Thore passed away in December 2022, Lennie finds himself unexpectedly questioned about his trip to St. Lucia, which fans saw play out last year on the TLC show. "I happened to hear that while you guys were in St. Lucia, that you and Whitney roomed together," Glenn begins, adding wryly, "Saving some money, huh?"

Lennie confirms that while he and Whitney did stay together on the tropical trip, it was all business. But Glenn knows a little more than he first let on. "Not only did you stay in the same room, but I heard there was a kiss involved," he adds, to which Lennie responds sarcastically, "Yeah, Glenn. You want me to give you a description of everything that happened?" Glenn shuts down the details, but tells Lennie, "I just wondered whether you and Whitney might start having a different kind of relationship."

Glenn might be hoping for a revival of Whitney's relationship with her ex, but Lennie reveals to him that he's actually been "talking to somebody else recently," which clearly disappoints Glenn. "Oh. Well," he responds, excusing himself to look at some other panels for his project. "Alright. Well, I'll leave you to it, Glenn," Lennie says before making his exit. "This looks too complicated for me. I got to get back to work."

Lennie tells the cameras he's surprised the kiss even came up in the first place. "I am kind of shocked that Glenn's even asking about that kiss in St. Lucia. That was so long ago," he says in a confessional. "I think Glenn has a little hope that Whitney and I might get back together, but I have been dating someone for a few months now, so I don't think that's going to happen. Probably for the best." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.